Quiapo Church rector joins Traslacion for first time

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Monsignor Hernando Coronel joined for the first time the Traslacion of the Black Nazarene ever since he became rector of Quiapo Church in 2015.

“It’s my first time. Before, I don’t join it. Why did I join? Out of solidarity because the top brass of the PNP (Philippine National Police) and the BFP (Bureau of Fire Protection) are also here,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

Coronel walked from Quirino Grandstand to Palanca St. together with his fellow priest Fr. Douglas Badong, and some members of the Hijos del Nazareno.

In the past, the priest just preside the vigil mass for the Feast of the Black Nazarene and the morning prayer in Luneta preceeding the “Traslacion.”

When asked of his initial assessment of the procession, Coronel said it was good, particularly referring to the fast transfer of the image to its “andas” or carriage and the smooth procession in the beginning.

“It was good. There was a time it was very very long. This time it was very smooth…everybody cooperated,” he said.

“Every year we are trying to improve with the help of many… this time, it was smoother. So every year we make it better. It was according to the plan that the devotees were at the back while the police, military, and other men and women in uniform at the perimeter. We are grateful,” added Coronel.

“There will be evaluations so you better ask the sectors of the men and women in uniform. But we are grateful and we expressed appreciation for their effort. They really tried to put more order and to make it more solemn like our thanksgiving procession. We are grateful. But the Traslacion is altogether a different phenomenon as you noticed,” he said.

As to the possibility of them implementing the changes they made this year in next year’s Traslacion, Coronel said they will dialogue with different sectors first.

“We will see first what went well. Go well, we recommend. So we are open. We dialogue with the different sectors,” he said.

The priest said the Traslacion was also a learning experience.

“For me, it is a good learning experience, the attempt at a more solemn Traslacion. Our Filipino faith is our offering to the world. For me, it is not success or failure, but we journey together,” said Coronel. (Leslie Ann Aquino)

comments