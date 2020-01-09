Traslacion’s early start surprises Black Nazarene devotees

Some of the devotees who attended this year’s Traslacion were caught by surprise after learning that the carriage or the “andas” of the Black Nazarene left the Quirino Grandstand earlier than expected.

Officials of the Quiapo Church said during previous interviews that the procession would start by 5:30 a.m. However, reports stated that the “andas” left as early as around 4:16 a.m.

Couple Sonny and Susan Aquino, who have been joining the “Traslacion” for 20 years, said they did not know when did the “andas” leave.

They walked fast, hurdling the sea of people, along Katigbak Drive to be able to reach the image of the Black Nazarene.

“Hahabol kami. Panata na eh,” Sonny said.

Monsignor Hernando Coronel, rector of the Quiapo Church, refused to answer queries about the early start.

“Mamaya na lang,” he said.

It took some eight minutes for the carriage to move forward in front of the National Museum of Fine Arts as some devotees were trying to get the ropes of the carriage from the police.

“Makinig kayo! Wala munang hihila! Tatagal tayo dito,” one of the Hijos del Nazareno at the carriage told the crowd.

The procession resumed around 5:44 a.m. when devotees obliged, which was followed by shouts of “Viva! Viva! Viva!”

Police positioned at the fronts and flanks of the andas, forming the “andas wall,” which prevented scores of devotees from climbing and touching the carriage.

This left several people hurt after police boots stepped on them, while other were injured after security officers allegedly pushed them.

“Hinawi kami. Tinulak. Kaya gumasgas sa bato,” Eugene Navarro, 20, said. He sustained lacerations on his right foot.

Several devotees also lost consciousness en route. But the crowd, who filled the streets, would immediately give way when emergency personnel responded.

“Tabi! Tabi! Hawi! Hawi! Medic! Medic!” they shouted.

As of 4 a.m., per estimate of the Manila Police District, about 125,000 devotees flocked to the Quirino Grandstand. Some of them were devotees who set up tents and camp out.

More devotees later joined the procession. (Joseph Pedrajas)

