Big day for Arellano teams as NCAA volleyball tilt unwraps

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Monday

(The Arena, San Juan)

8:30 a.m. – Arellano vs EAC (Junior’s)

10 a.m. – Arellano vs EAC (Men’s)

12 noon – Arellano vs EAC (Women’s)

2 p.m. – St. Benilde vs Mapua (Women’s)

3:30 p.m. – St. Benilde vs Mapua (Men’s)

5 p.m. – St. Benilde vs Mapua (Junior’s)

Defending champion Arellano University dug deeper into its championship experience and outlasted Lyceum, 27-25, 25-20, 25-20, at the start of the NCAA Season 95 volleyball tournament Friday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Regine Anne Rocha, one of the team’s graduating players, led the Lady Chiefs with 18 kills, while Carla Armaina Juanich added 12 points on five kills and seven blocks, and Alyana San Gregorio chipped in six points.

But it was Rocha who delivered the final two points for Arellano in the first set, which went back-and-forth with Lyceum even taking a 21-19 advantage only to lose steam in the end.

Arellano, aiming for a fourth straight title, said that the team is still in the adjustment stage, which was reason why the Lady Chiefs nearly stumbled.

“Nangigil kami, buti na lang nad-deliver pa din yung mga bata,” said coach Obet Javier.

“Kami naman, gawin lang ang dapat (to win). Now we’re still evaluating the performance of the team,” added Javier.

Alexandra Rafael led the Lady Pirates with 12 points on 11 kills.

It was a triple celebration for Arellano as its men’s squad earlier pulled off a 25-22, 25-14, 25-22 win and its junior squad prevailed 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-12 over Lyceum teams.

Jesrael Liberato led Arellano with 15 points on 10 kills and three blocks with two service aces, while Joshua Esguerra made 13 digs, and Edmark Meneses contributed 11 excellent sets.

Angelo Lagando led Arellano with 23 points on 21 kills and two service aces with 11 digs, while Ervin Patrick Osabel added 17 points.

comments