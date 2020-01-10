Massacre suspect arrested, cohort killed in Maguindanao

One of the suspects in the 2009 Maguindanao Massacre was arrested while his cohort was killed by police in Barangay Timbangan, Shariff Aguak in Maguindanao, on Thursday.

Members of the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region apprehended Gambayan N. Kasim alias Lori Alip, 47, by virtue of an arrest. Recovered from him was a hand grenade.

His alleged cohort identified as Edsrail Guiomla alias Nas Guiomla fired at the arresting officers using a.45-caliber gun. This prompted the lawmen to retaliate, hitting him.

Police rushed the wounded Guiomla to a nearest hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Police recovered from Guiomla a .45-caliber gun and 13 plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

Kasim is now under the custody of the police.

Police Brigadier General Marni C. Marcos Jr., director of Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Kasim’s arrest was a result of intensive intelligence gathering. (Bonita L. Ermac)

