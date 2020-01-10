Ramirez to POC: Name PH CDM for Hanoi SEA Games early

BY NICK GIONGCO

Chairman Butch Ramirez of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) believes the early appointment of chief of mission to the 31st Southeast Asian Games will help the country in its bid to sustain the momentum gained in winning the overall crown of the 30th edition.

Following its supreme showing in the 2019 SEAG, the Philippines cannot afford to falter when Hanoi, Vietnam, gets its time to host the biennial sportsfest.

“That’s something we don’t want to happen especially after winning the overall (title),” said Ramirez, who was the country’s CDM in the recent SEA Games.

“I’d like to see that the CDM for 2021 be named so we can immediately set everything in motion,” he said.

The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is the entity that has the authority to name a CDM and Ramirez said the PSC will be right behind to support whoever gets the post.

In another development, Ramirez said he will personally be monitoring the progress of athletes with genuine chances of making it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

An estimated 15-20 athletes are going to make the Olympic grade and Ramirez insists that the PSC, the funding arm of the government, is running on high-octane.

“Naka-turbo tayo in supporting our athletes bound for Tokyo,” said Ramirez.

Only pole vaulter EJ Obiena and world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo have so far secured Tokyo Games slots.

