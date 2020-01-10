SPD chief explains seizure of GMA reporter’s cellphone

A Philippine National Police (PNP) general, who allegedly snatched a GMA reporter’s cellphone while recording a tussle between cops and a devotee during “Traslacion”, defended himself.

“Nagkataon na nakita ko, meron kinukuha na magulo na deboto. Here comes another guy, nagpi-picture,” Brig. Gen. Nolasco Bathan, director of the Southern Police District, said over GMA interview posted on Facebook Friday.

“Akala ko nire-rescue n’ya ‘yung deboto na magulo, kinuha ko cellphone n’ya. ‘Yun lang,” he added.

On his Facebook post, GMA reporter Jun Veneracion said that he was “taking footage on [his] phone of a commotion between cops and a hapless Black Nazarene devotee on Ayala Bridge in Manila” when “a police general suddenly darted out of nowhere and snatched” his cellphone.

“He quickly moved away from the scene,” he added.

Veneracion said that he was “accosted by another police officer” and prevented him from going after Bathan.

When Veneracion learned of who got his phone, he said, he “came up to him to ask for [his] phone.”

Bathan then told him: “Pasensya ka na, Jun, hindi kita nakilala,” Veneracion added.

The GMA reporter said that he asked the SPD director why the video he took was deleted, but Bathan replied: “Wala akong binura dyan, saksi ko pa ang Itim na Nazareno.”

Bathan, also in the early Friday video posted by GMA, further said that, they were instructed not to allow anyone along the way.

“Unang una, hindi ko alam na media sya,” Bathan said.

“‘Di ko na kwan, napakaraming tao kanina, alam n’ya yun,” he added.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa, PNP officer-in-charge, in a radio interview said a investigation might be conducted on the incident.

“Inamin naman ni General Bathan na siya ‘yung kumuha ng cellphone. I think during a press briefing sinabi niya ‘yun but all of these things will be assessed. If there is a need to investigate then we will investigate,” Gamboa said. (Joseph Pedrajas, Martin Sadongdong)

