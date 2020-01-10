This year’s Traslacion the fastest in 7 years

The Traslacion of the Black Nazarene on Thursday was the fastest procession of the venerated image in seven years.

Unlike in the past, this year’s procession only lasted 16 hours.

The “andas” or carriage of the image left the Quirino Grandstand past 4 a.m. and arrived at Quiapo Church just before 9 p.m.

“It’s the fastest after seven years,” Father Douglas Badong, parochial vicar of Quiapo Church, said in an interview.

The procession in 2019 lasted for 21 hours.

Aside from being the fastest, the priest said this year’s procession was also the most orderly.

“Most orderly procession so far,” said Badong.

“We can attribute this to the combined efforts of the church and the local government, the support of the mayor, the different government agencies and the police,” he added.

As for those devotees who were disappointed because they were unable to go near the image due the “andas wall,” Badong explained that the purpose of the formation was to make the procession orderly.

“They are not being prevented from going near the Nazareno. The andas wall was put up not to prevent them to go near but in order to make the procession route peaceful and orderly only,” he said.

The “andas wall” he was referring to was the policemen positioned in front and on both sides of the carriage during the procession.

The “traslacion” is the highlight of the Feast of the Black Nazarene being held every January 9 to commemorate the transfer of the image to Quiapo. (Leslie Ann Aquino)

