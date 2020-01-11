16 hurt as jeep, Navy van collide

Sixteen persons were injured in a collision between a jeepney and a Philippine Navy van on Don Chino Roces Ave. in Makati City last Friday night.

Police Major Gideon Ines Jr., Makati police Investigation Unit chief, said the jeepney driven by Renato delos Santos, 42, made a sudden turn and hit the Navy van driven by 22-year-old Charles Joseph Villaruel on Don Chino Roces Ave. in Barangay Bangkal at around 8 p.m.

The driver of the jeepney immediately fled on foot after the incident, leaving behind his 14 injured passengers. The injured passengers were taken to the Makati Medical Center and Ospital ng Makati.

Villaruel and his passenger, Dave Vernizer, were taken to the Manila Naval Hospital in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Delos Santos was surrendered by his operator yesterday morning to the police. He said that he fled as he was scared that people would attack him.

The jeepney driver claimed that he made the sudden turn to avoid another vehicle.

Delos Santos was unable to produce a driver’s license, saying he lost it.

He is now under the custody of the Makati police. (Jel Santos)

