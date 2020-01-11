Alab, Singapore clash in ABL

0 SHARES Share Tweet

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas aims for a repeat over the host Singapore Slingers when they clash today in the ASEAN Basketball League at the OCBC Arena.

Alab shoots for a sixth win in eight games and stay on top of the 10-team field in the 4 p.m. match against a Slingers side struggling with a 1-4 record.

Coach Jimmy Alapag’s side enters the match coming off a hard-fought 101-96 win over the Taipei Fubon Braves last Tuesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The victory enabled Alab to split the two-game homestand which started with a shock 98-93 defeat to the struggling Macau Wolf Warriors.

Imports Khalif Wyatt, Sam Deguara, and Nick King and locals Jason Brickman and Jeremiah Gray are eager to help Alab defeat Singapore for the second time this season.

The Philippine side escaped past Singapore, 90-83, last Dec. 15 at the City of Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna, with Wyatt erupting for 20 of his 28 points in the fourth.

Alab will be wary this time of Singapore’s main weapons Xavier Alexander, Anthony McClain, and Marcus Elliott. (Jonas Terrado)

comments