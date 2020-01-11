Casimero-Inoue in April?

April 25 is the working date for World Boxing Organization bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero’s proposed mouthwatering showdown with Naoya Inoue, the Japanese puncher regarded as the best in the 118-pound division.

American Sean Gibbons, who heads MP Promotion, has been burning the midnight oil in an effort to get a deal in place for Inoue to stake his World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation titles alongside Casimero’s WBO jewels.

Inoue is being planned to be showcased in style by Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank, which signed him to a lucrative deal following his rousing victory over Nonito Donaire in early-November last year.

Casimero entered the scene after an equally-explosive win over South African Zolani Tete in Birmingham, England, more than three weeks later.

One of four reigning Filipino world boxing champions, Casimero insists he doesn’t need a tuneup bout to prepare for Inoue, adding he is confident in his skills and arsenal.

Inoue, 26, parades a 19-0 win-loss record with 16 KOs while Casimero, 30, totes a 29-4 slate with 20 KOs and they are both three-division world champions. (Nick Giongco)

