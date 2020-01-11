Vlogger falls prey to Budol-Budol Gang

A man who identified himself as a vlogger (video blogger) was conned by alleged members of the Budol-Budol Gang” while filming in Manila last week.

In Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso’s Capital Report last Friday, victim Manuelito Ormedo said he was deceived by suspects Ramon Lagasca and Johhmar Versoza into leaving his belongings to them before meeting someone who would help him for his vlog content.

“Nagba-blog po ako sa Bonifacio Shrine, vinavlog ko po ‘yung matandang namamalimos. Then lumapit si Sir (suspect) na nagpakilala, (nagtanong) kung gusto ko raw kumuha ng coverage nila ng Oblation Run sa UP (University of the Philippines),” he said. “Syempre as a blogger, content din yun. Pumayag naman ako,” Ormedo added.

“Then, dinala ako, mismo sa gitna ng Kartilya ng Katipunan…after po noon, dinala naman ako sa harap ng UDM (Unibersidad de Manila),” he said. “Doon po nangyari…bawal daw po lahat, lahat ng dala na gamit ko, sinulat sa papel, bawal daw po dalhin.”

Ormedo said that he was then asked to go to nearby SM Manila where the suspects’ companion was supposedly waiting for him.

However, upon arriving at the meeting place, he did not see anyone from the suspects’ group. “Pero pagdating doon, doon na ko kinabahan. Walang tao,” he said.

Ormedo immediately returned to the suspects, but did not find them anymore. This prompted him to seek assistance from Manila Police District Special Mayor’s Reaction Team, which later arrested the suspects through follow up operation.

Moreno advised the public to be cautious in dealing with other people they do not know.

“Yan mga kaibigan. Lack of judgment. Iiwan ka (tapos) ang tanong kilala, ka ba nang i-memeet mo?” he said. “See, dapat doon pa lang mapapaisip ka na eh,” he added. (Joseph Pedrajas)

