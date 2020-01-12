Wilson first MPBL 1,000-point man

John Wilson achieved another scoring record to power the San Juan Knights past the Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors, 109-99, Saturday in the Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Already the holder of the league’s single game record of 44 points, the 2009 NCAA MVP with the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers became the first MPBL player to reach the 1,000-point plateau following a 24-point, five-rebound, four-assist performance that spiked the pacesetting Knights’ 22nd win against three losses in the North division.

The 32-year-old Wilson entered the nightcap needing just four points to achieve the feat. He did it right in the first quarter with a triple at the 4:35 mark.

It hardly came as a surprise as the 6-foot-2 Wilson has always been a prolific gunner, once scoring 48 for the Heavy Bombers.

Wilson formerly enlisted the services of Triggerman Allan Caidic to refine his shooting touch and then made it a ritual to unload 500 shots a day.

In recognition of his feat, Wilson was given the game ball by MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes during the halftime break.

With Wilson and Mike Ayonayon at the helm, the reigning MPBL Datu Cup champion Knights pulled away at 71-57 before coasting to victory.

Ayonayon wound up with 18 points, eight rebounds, and five assists while Jhonard Clarito, Art Aquino, and Orlan Wamar chipped in 12 each for Coach Randy Alcantara’s Go-for-Gold-backed squad.

The Realtors dropped to 14-11, good for a share of seventh and eighth spots with the Caloocan Supremos, despite the 31-point, nine-rebound, six-assist effort of Jeric Teng.

Other games saw the Bacoor Strikers stretch their win run at the expense of the Muntinlupa Cagers, 98-67, and Bacolod Master’s Sardines stun Basilan Steel, 96-89, to revive its faint playoffs bid.

