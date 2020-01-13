6M learners affected by Taal eruption – DepEd

The Department of Education said yesterday that over five million learners in more than 5,000 schools in 46 divisions under three regions are affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

DepEd, in an Education Cluster Report, said that 5,942, 724 learners in 5,395 schools are affected by the eruption of Taal. Classes on all levels in the National Capital Region, Region 3, and Region 4-A, have been suspended as a result.

DepEd also said that there are 14 schools in three divisions under Region 4-A which are being used as evacuation centers. Thirteen classrooms in these schools are housing 212 families or 736 persons.

It urged its personnel and other stakeholders to help in the tracking and monitoring of schools affected by ash fall from the eruption of Taal Volcano.

“We are receiving information of many areas affected by ash fall as a result of Taal Volcano’s eruption Sunday and we are aware of the threat it poses to our school buildings,” said DepEd Undersecretary for Administration Alain del Pascua. “Please help us identify them by posting photos of schools affected by the ash fall and include the hashtag #SchoolPatrolPH,” he added.

DepEd said that it has deployed Disaster Risk Reduction Management Service staff to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Operations Center.

The DRRMS of DepEd will monitor updates from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, coordinate with regions and divisions on class suspensions and other effects of the eruption, and immediately deploy response interventions such as hygiene kits and cleanup fund to affected areas. (Ina Hernando Malipot)

