Aguilar making his presence felt through shot-blocking

BY JONAS TERRADO

Japeth Aguilar is making a difference for Barangay Ginebra San Miguel through three games of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals, particularly with his play on the defensive end.

The athletic big man is averaging 19.0 points on 49-percent shooting with 6.0 rebounds to emerge as Ginebra’s most consistent local in the best-of-seven championship series.

But it was his 3.7 blocks that has caught the attention of fans, not only for his game-saving swat on Allen Durham in the series opener and the seven he had in Sunday’s 92-84 victory at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“It was a block party out there,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Having Aguilar deliver on both ends has given the Kings more belief of their chances to reign supreme over the Bolts for a third time in the season-ending conference.

Aguilar’s seven blocks Sunday not only tied his second-best output in a game but also moved him past Alvin Patrimonio, Abe King and Poch Juinio for 12th all-time in blocks.

The 32-year-old, already in his ninth pro season, has 583 career blocks.

“Ever since nag-start ako ng basketball, yun ang naging niche ko,” he said. “I mean shot blocker ako ever since high school at college…ginagawa ko lang yung role ko. Alam ko yun yung isang strength ko. So I try to do it in the best of my abilities.”

Cone acknowledged that shot blocking is a “fun skill for him,” but he wouldn’t mind such notion if it benefits Ginebra.

“That’s something that keys the team, that keys the fans,” said Cone. “Blocking shots is a big turnaround play. I don’t think there’s anybody in the league that’s a better weakside defender than Japeth. It’s just a matter of him staying low and being alert and seeing it coming and anticipating that shot and going and get that. And he’s learned to do that.

“So full credit to him because he’s worked on that. He’s worked on that part of his game,” he added.

ALMAZAN HOPEFUL

TO PLAY IN GAME 4

Meanwhile, Meralco center Raymond Almazan is hoping he can play in tomorrow’s Game 4 although the team is still awaiting the MRI or Magnetic Resonance Imaging test he conducted Sunday at the Makati Medical Center.

“Tingin ko makaka-laro ako ng Game 4,” said Almazan, who averaged 17.5 points and 11 rebounds in the first two games of the finals.

Almazan spoke lengthily about being frustrated following the injury early in Game 3, especially in the finals where he hopes to contribute and help Meralco win its first PBA title.

“Any injury naman nakaka-frustrate, lalo ngayon nangyari sa finals pa kami,” said Almazan, who landed awkwardly after he went for a layup with six minutes left in the first quarter.

“Pero alam naman natin na ang injury possibleng mangyari kahit kelan, kahit kanino,” he added.

