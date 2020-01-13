Basketball, volleyball, golf events called off due to Taal ashfall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kristel Satumbaga and Waylon Galvez

With the eruption of Taal Volcano on Sunday, several sports events were cancelled yesterday, citing the health and safety of everybody.

Even the training of athletes for the Tokyo Games was also affected with the Philippine Sports Commission advising them to suspend their outdoor training.

“All national team members are advised that training outdoors is prohibited at the moment in light of the ashfall due to Mt. Taal’s eruption. Keep safe,” said the PSC in a statement.

Mt Taal, located around 80 kilometers south of Manila, erupted on Sunday afternoon that halted several activities after authorizes raised the Alert Level to 4.

Basketball and NCAA volleyball matches were also cancelled along with the golf tournament at Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Antipolo was likewise called off.

In fact, the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. yesterday called off the last two legs of the third season of Philippine Golf Tour.

The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League has canceled its scheduled Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season games at Marikina Sports Center.

The NCAA cancelled six volleyball games Monday due to the unfavorable conditions caused by ash fall following the explosion of Taal volcano.

Volleyball matches in the NCAA was also cancelled, including that of Arellano which is seeking the early lead.

comments