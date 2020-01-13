Heed gov’t orders, Taal residents told

Senators have called on residents affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano to heed instructions from the government to minimize casualties and other possible dangerous conditions.

Sen. Sonny Angara said the public should listen intently and follow the guidelines and instructions from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, Department of Health, and local government units.

“We are praying for the safety of all the communities affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano. For the residents within the vicinity of the volcano, we urge you to take heed of the directives coming from the national government agencies,” Angara said. “Evacuate if needed and take the necessary precautions to protect you and your families’ health.”

Angara noted that ash fall from Taal has affected residents of Laguna, Cavite, Metro Manila, and other parts of Luzon.

“Delikado ang volcanic ash sa ating kalusugan, particular na sa mga may sakit na sa baga. Pinong-pino ito at dala ng hangin kaya hindi natin nakikita ng basta-basta,” he said. “Kung kakayanin ay maglinis ng ating kapaligiran, lalo na ang mga bubungan kung saan maaaring makapal na ang naipon na volcanic ash at baka bumigay pa ang mga ito sa bigat,” he added.

Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman and chief executive officer of the Philippine Red Cross, also urged residents of areas in the danger zone of Taal Volcano to evacuate to safer areas.

Gordon said he has activated PRC assistance teams, deploying staff and volunteers, as well as response equipment and vehicles to Batangas and Cavite and placed on alert all PRC chapters in Region 4-A or the Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon areas as well as in the National Capital Region.

“Those who are living in the danger areas should evacuate to safer grounds immediately. Bring animals and livestock to designated evacuation areas. Follow any evacuation orders issued by authorities and put your emergency plan into action,” Gordon said.

“It is also very important to monitor what is happening by listening to a local station on a portable, battery operated radio or television for updated emergency information and instructions,” he added. (Hannah L. Torregoza)

