Isko runs after traders who sold overpriced face masks

Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has ordered the Manila Business Processing Office to issue show cause orders to merchandisers who allegedly sold overpriced face masks.

Earlier, the local government received reports that some stores have been selling face masks, originally priced at P30, for up to P200.

“‘Yang mga tinitinda niyong mask, nasa bodega niyo lang ‘yan. Mura niyo ‘yan binili, kaya dapat tama lang ang presyo ng pagbenta niyo,” he said.

“Hindi ko po papayagan ang pang-aabuso sa ganitong pagkakataon,” he added.

Domagoso said that should they fail to explain themselves, their permits may be revoked.

Authorities are now working to distribute the few remaining stocks of face masks in the city, the city mayor said.

“We started sending, providing some that’s left in our stocks, in our hospitals or health centers in the city government. But we will acquire more to provide you gas masks,” he said.

“This is to set precautionary measures that, we’re thinking, at the very least, in our own little way, to minimize the health hazards of the silica or sulfuric materials in the surface of the city,” he added.

Furthermore, the Manila city mayor ordered authorities to monitor market prices of basic goods to ensure that prices do not spike, and assured residents that there is enough supply of food and other necessities in the city.

He also bared that the city council just passed a resolution for the local government to extend “a few millions” to at least five municipalities that are affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in Batangas. (Minka Tiangco)

