Jodi Sta. Maria, single and happy

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

JODI Sta. Maria doesn’t want to comment in any way relating to former boyfriend Jolo Revilla mar­rying Angelica Alita last December in the US.

She said simply, “Naku, tapos na po iyon, so huwag na po natin pag-usapan.”

The actress is currently single and isn’t in a hurry to find new love.

She said, “Wala naman po ako nakikita na problema sa season ngayon ng life ko. I am actually em­bracing my single blessedness.”

The actress added, “Maraming mga tao kasi na, parang, minsan nagiging issue p a g i g i n g single. But then, you know, it’s actually a bless­ing and i t can a c t u ­ally be a very good thing.

“Natutunan mo na mag-rely sa love na meron si God for you and, eventually, yung love na meron ka for yourself instead of a love for a man.

“Of course, it’s a nice stage where you can grow and discover a lot about yourself.”

She admitted to being a bit more wary getting into a new relation­ship.

“I have a son…when you make decisions in life, parang you always have to think twice na, e.

“Siyempre, iyong isang decision para sa sarili mo. And then iyong decision naman na gagawin mo is, kailangan mo isipin kung paano ito makakaapekto sa anak mo.

“Kasi, kumbaga, hindi na lang ikaw iyan, e. I know that in ev­erything na gagawin ko, alam ko na merong Thirdy na maaapek­tuhan.

“So, I think I just have to be more discerning and wise pagdat­ing sa mga bagay na iyon.”

“Para hindi rin nabibigla iyong bata, di ba?

“Or kung hindi ka rin naman sigurado, huwag ka magpa­pakilala ng kahit na sino.”

For her, Thirdy’s opinion matters a lot.

Jodi said, “My son is 14 years old. Meron na siyang utak na sarili niya and I value his opinion talaga. Sobrang super may say talaga siya.”

