Rocking reunion

By RONNIE REYES

While living in Guam, Ben Yanto came up with the idea of reaching out to fellow musicians from the ‘60s and ‘70s via the worldwide web.

Thus, the creation of Pinoy Classic Rock (PCR) in 2002.

“I just felt the need to get in touch with fellow musicians around the globe and eventually jam with them,” says Ben, who formed the e-based group.

On its 18th year, Pinoy Classic Rock (PCR) will have another jamming session.

It will be held Jan. 23, at Valle Verde in Pasig.

With the theme “Clean Sounds of the 60s and 70s,” guest performers include Boy Camara of Afterbirth/Dinosaur, Atek Jacinto of Circus, Lito Toribio of the Electromaniacs, Emil Caballero, Jun Raymundo, and the Cavite-based BNK 1 (Banda Ni Kap).

“We are very grateful and humbled to experience and be part of this event,” says BNK 1 bassist Marnie Racela.

The annual event regularly draws a number of Filipinos living abroad, with some even going out of their way to participate.

“Every Filipino classic rock aficionados out there are invited to sing and dance with us. A night of music, food, and camaraderie will overflow,” Ben proudly says.

