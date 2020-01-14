Soldier shoots militia man he mistook for ‘aswang’ in Army camp

TACLOBAN City – A Special CAFGU Active Auxiliary (SCAA) member was shot dead by his drinking buddy, a soldier, who mistook him for an aswang (evil spirit) in Ormoc City.

Police identified the victim as Jomar Yubal, 24, CAA member, and resident of Barangay San Joaquin, Capoocan, Leyte.

The suspect, SSgt. Aldrin Madrid of the 93rd Infantry Battalion (IB), was arrested after the incident.

Information disclosed that the suspect, the victim, and two other SCAA members were having a drinking session at Site A Detachment of the 93 IB at Sitio Mahanagdong, Barangay Tongonan of the said city when the suspect allegedly hallucinated and saw the victim as an “aswang”.

The suspect fired his issued firearm (Glock) at the victim, killing him on the spot.

Madrid was arrested by one SSgt. Froilan Tarranza who turned him over to the responding police officers.

Upon arrival, the police team saw the victim lying on the ground wearing a sky blue sweatshirt and a green boxer shorts marked “SCAA.”

The suspect was brought to Ormoc City Police Station 2 for proper disposition. (Marie Tonette Marticio)

