DoH orders price freeze on medicines

The Department of Health ordered on Wednesday a price freeze on basic essential medicines in areas affected by Taal Volcano eruption.

Due to the ongoing activity of the Taal Volcano, the health department ordered a price freeze on emergency medicines, N95 masks, disposable masks, nebulizer among others in all areas affected by the eruption of the volcano.

“Essential medicines have been identified as basic necessity especially in times of natural calamities and man-made disasters that put the health and lives of Filipino at risk because of unfavorable conditions that cause or aggravate disease which may lead to epidemics and massive death,” the health department said in a memorandum signed by Health Secretary Francisco Duque III Tuesday.

Under the Section 6 of Republic Act no. 7581 or “An Act Providing Protection to Consumers by Stabilizing the Prices of Basic Necessities and Prime Commodities and by Prescribing Measures Against Under Price Increase During Emergency Situations and Like Occasions”, it is the policy of the state to ensure the availability of basic necessities and prime commodities at all time.

The order was issued to all undersecretaries, assistant secretaries, directors of bureaus under the agency, and its attached agencies for strict and immediate compliance.

According to Duque, the price freeze will remain until the situation in the affected areas become better or until the President lifts the freeze.

The price freeze, the agency furthered, also ensure that consumers are adequately protected against profiteering, hoarding, cartels that compromise their access to essential pharmaceutical products. (Betheena Kae Unite)

