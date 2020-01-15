Ex-PBA player held for assaulting ex-GF

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CEBU CITY – A former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) player was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend in Barangay Sta. Cruz here.

Eliud Poligrates was detained at Abellana Police Station and is facing theft charges and violation of the Republic Act 9262 or the “Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004.

Police said the 39-year-old complainant is a former girlfriend of Poligrates.

According to Police Maj. Elisandro Quijano, the incident happened in the parking area of a convenience store.

The woman complained that the former PBA player assaulted her while taking her cellphone and her 9mm caliber pistol.

The woman also accused Poligrates of pointing the gun at her.

Policemen responded to the trouble and arrested the 33-year-old Poligrates.

Poligrates, a native of Camotes Island, is a product of the Southwestern University. He was drafted by Talk ‘N Text in the 2013 PBA Rookie Draft.

Aside from Talk ‘N Text, Poligrates also had stints with the disbanded Air21 Express, NLEX Road Warriors, and the Kia Carnival (now Columbian Dyip).

The six-foot cager, who also once played for the Cebu Sharks in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, was named Most Valuable Player after he led the Marinerong Pilipino Skippers to the finals of the PBA D-League Foundation Cup in October last year. (Calvin D. Cordova)

comments