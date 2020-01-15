Good Samaritan

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

DEREK Ramsay is earning praise from netizens having personally brought supplies to evacuation centers in Batangas following the eruption of Taal Volcano.

He made followers aware of his plans days prior from doing so.

“I’m getting ready to go down there and bring some supplies. These poor people need lots of help, they need water, they need food, they need blankets. They’re sleeping on floors and basketball courts,” he said.

He urged people to send donations to the area, sharing a list of evacuation centers in Lipa.

“I really hope you find it in your hearts to send donations over, or it would be nice if you could come on down and help in any way,” he said, adding “I’m gonna do what I can to help these people.”

His girlfriend Andrea Torres also shared the same list of evacuation centers.

She also posted a photo of them holding hands while lighting a candle in Manaoag.

Its caption read, “Prayers for Taal.”

