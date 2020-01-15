No sando or slippers for Archers in public — Pumaren

By Kristel Satumbaga

The La Salle Archers started their first training session under comebacking coach Derrick Pumaren on Tuesday with the veteran bench tactician imposing a “no sando or slippers in public” policy.

Not only that, they also have to prepare to play for 40 minutes or more.

In an Instagram post from sports columnist Quinito Henson, Pumaren was seen in a huddle with the rest of the Archers a week after his official appointment.

“Coach said he wants everyone to be ready to play 45 minutes a game even if it’s only a 40-minute game,” Henson, a product of La Salle, said in his post.

“One of the things he said was every play must be conscious representing the school so no sando or slippers in public. He said he’s big on curfews and discipline… Rules will be followed.”

“The goal is to win proudly for the school.”

It was a homecoming of sorts for Pumaren, who steered La Salle to its first UAAP title in 1989 and defending it the following year.

The last time the Archers won the crown was in 2016. They lost the title to Ateneo in 2017, but failed to make it to the Final Four the next two years.

