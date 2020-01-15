Sexy lola

BY DELIA CUARESMA

HINDI nahihiyang ipangalandakan ni Jackie Lou Blanco ang kanyang katawan at 55.

May karapatan naman siya dahil kahit lola na, sexy pa rin siya.

Ito nga at nag-post pa siya ng litrato sa beach na kasama ang apo.

Trinabaho ni Jackie Lou ang katawan niya, huh!

Nag-hire pa siya ng personal trainer para dito.

Daily ang kanyang ehersisyo.

Maliban dito, binawasan na rin niya ang pag­kain ng dairy products.

Pero aminado siya na two years into her regimen, nandun pa rin ang flab sa kanyang abdominal area.

“Some may think that because I regularly workout, flat yung tiyan ko. Hindi. Genetics does play a role in how our bodies react to what we put it through.

“I am a very realistic person and I’ve accepted that my tummy will never be flat, but I’m happy if it can get more toned, as much as my body will allow it to. I work with what I have and appreciate those improvements, no matter how small.

“I will continue to train, and eat as healthy as I can. That is enough for me. Let’s appre­ciate and love our bodies, with all its strengths and flaws.”

Tumpak!

