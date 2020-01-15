Taal residents defy dangers to save animals, belongings

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JOSEPH PEDRAJAS * ELLSON QUISMORIO

BALETE, Batangas – Animals were rescued while personal belongings were dug up from waist-deep ashes as residents of the island-village on Taal Lake defied the imminent danger posed by the continuous activities of the Taal Volcano to save what little they left early Wednesday morning.

Below the intimidating skies covered with volcanic ash, Jun Maranan, 46, crossed the lake before dawn to go to Barangay Bignay, Talisay from Barangay Sala here through a 30-minute boat ride to save not only his horse but also of others.

“Kami po ay naaawa sa aming hayop. ‘Yung sabi po ng iba na hindi namin isinama ang aming mga alaga sa pagkalikas namin, hindi ho totoo,” Magpantay, a fisherman-tourist guide in Bignay, said while washing horses along the coast. One horse was carried per boat.

“Ang inuna muna namin ay aming sarili at hindi naman sila magkakasya sa bangka. Noon hong kumalma na ang bulkan, amin ho binalikan,” he added.

Magpantay was with a group of men who have rescued at least 50 horses since Monday from the islands already buried by ashes at the foot of Taal Volcano.

“Siguro may mga isandaan pang kabayo doon. Hindi na namin makuha dahil pinipigilan na kami ng Coast Guard,” John Paul Silva, 18, another member of the group, noted. “Wala na silang makain. Pag kami nga ho ay dumadating, sila’y tumatakbo papunta samin,” he added.

Other animals, including dogs, chickens, ducks, pigs, and cows, were still trapped in the area, according to the residents.

Horses were used for tourists visiting the Taal Volcano, while chickens, ducks, pigs, and cows were used for breeding or were sold for their meat. They were the primary source of income of residents living at the foot of the volcano, aside from fishing.

The Philippine Coast Guard started on Monday prohibiting evacuees living on the islands in the middle of the Taal Lake to return home for their own safety.

But some still did not mind the possibility of volcanic tsunami as they were eager to get their belongings.

Among them was Florencio Maranan, 40, who dug his family’s clothes and kitchen wares from the waist-deep ashes in their home in Bignay.

Despite the situation, he kept his faith and also made sure to get their Santo Niño statue. “Siyempre ito ang naggagabay sa ‘tin. Tignan n’yo, kahit gumuho na ang bahay, hindi pa rin s’ya natabunan,” he said, referring to the image of the Child Jesus.

Robert Orozo, 38, is asking authorities if they could just be escorted in going to their houses, instead of prohibiting them from returning.

They are recovering and rescuing their belongings and animals so they would not start from the scratch.

“Ewan ko nalang ho pagtapos n’yan. Kaya namin ginagayon para makapgsimula ho ulit kami,” Orozo, a fishermen-poultry worker, said. “Para kahit anong mangyari may maisalba kami.”

“‘Yun ang aming ibig sabihin, para hindi kami masyadong umasa sa iba. Ang aming maisalba, maipepera pa. Para makapagsimula, at kung may matitirhan dito sa bayan, maipagnenegosyo ng unti,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority K-9 Corps led a rescue operation for abandoned pets in Talisay, this province.

This way, pet owners would be dissuaded from returning to their homes from the evacuation centers for the purpose of feeding their animals, including livestock, MMDA K-9 Corps President Cris Falcis said.

“We’re here to rescue some animals na naiwan na ng may-ari,” Falcis said. “The pets are one of the reasons why they keep coming back. There is no sense for them to come back,” he added.

Joining the rescue efforts were members of the Batangas City Veterinary Office and private volunteers-cum-animal lovers. The groups assembled at Talisay Municipal Hall.

They bought cages for the animals as well as food and water.

Volunteer Hazel Tolentino said the rescued animals from the town — mostly dogs — would be taken to a shelter in Magallanes, Cavite. “Pagdating doon sa shelter ang problema namin nagkakaroon kami ng shortage for cages,” she said. The good news according to her is that they continue to receive animal feed donations, which they are constantly in need of.

Jana Sevilla, media relations officer for the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals-Asia, said all they could do to the abandoned pets in Taal is feed them.

“We left food that would last the animals one week. One horse was so hungry, it ate dog food,” Sevilla said.

comments