DoJ finds probable cause to charge Albayalde, 12 ‘ninja cops’ with graft over 2013 drug operation

By REY G. PANALIGAN

Government prosecutors have found probable cause to charge in court former Philippine National Police chief Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde and 12 other police officers, called “ninja cops,” in connection with the drug operation conducted in Pampanga in 2013.

A summary of the resolution issued by Department of Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete released last night stated that the case of Albayalde “will be indorsed to the Office of the Ombudsman which has primary jurisdiction over crimes falling under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Sandiganbayan.”

The summary also stated that “under Republic Act No. 10660, the Sandiganbayan has exclusive original jurisdiction in cases involving PNP officers occupying the position of provincial director and holding the rank of senior superintendent and higher.”

The summary stated:

“In its Resolution released today, the Panel found probable cause to charge Albayalde with violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act for persuading, inducing, or influencing another public officer to perform an act constituting a violation of rules and regulations in connection with the official duties of the latter, and for causing any undue injury to any party, including the government. The Panel anchored its finding on Albayalde’s non-implementation of an Order which sought to penalize the police officers involved in the questioned drug operation.”

“The Panel likewise found probable cause to indict P/Supt. Rodney Raymundo Louie Juico Baloyo IV; P/Insp. Joven Bagnot de Guzman Jr.; SPO1 Jules Lacap Maniago; SPO1 Donald Castro Roque; SPO1 Ronald Bayas Santos; SPO1 Rommel Muñoz Vital; SPO1 Alcindor Mangiduyos Tinio; PO3 Dindo Singian Dizon; PO3 Gilbert Angeles de Vera; PO3 Romeo Encarnacio Guerrero Jr.; SPO1 Eligio Dayos Valeroso; and SPO1 Dante Mercado Dizon for, among others, the following offenses:

1. “Misappropriation, misapplication, or failure to account for the confiscated, seized, and or surrendered dangerous drugs, defined and penalized under Section 27, Article 2, of RA No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002;

2. “Planting of evidence, defined and penalized under Section 29, Article 2, likewise of RA No. 9165;

3. “Delay and bungling in the prosecution of drugs cases, defined and penalized under Section 92, Article 11 of RA No. 9165;

4. “Qualified bribery under the Revised Penal Code; and;

5. “Causing any undue injury to any party, including the government, defined and penalized under Section 3(e) of RA No. 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act).

