Duterte grants gov’t job order employees P3,000 bonus

Job contract and contract of service workers in government will each receive a one-time gratuity pay not exceeding P3,000 based on a new order issued by President Duterte.

Under Administrative Order No. 20, the President authorized the grant of the gratuity pay for fiscal year 2019 for these workers in recognition of their hard work.

“The State affirms labor as a primary social economic force and promotes the welfare of workers,” Duterte said in the order. “Granting a year-end Gratuity Pay to JO and COS workers is a well-deserved recognition of their hard work,” he added.

At present, the JO and COS workers are paid salaries equivalent to the pays of similar positions in government and a premium of up to 20 percent of such wage but do not enjoy the same benefits. They currently don’t have an employer-employee relationship with the government.

Under the order, all JO and COS workers, who have rendered a total or aggregate of at least four months of satisfactory performance of service as stipulated in their contracts as of Dec. 15, 2019 and whose contracts are still effective, may be granted a one-time gratuity pay not exceeding P3,000 each.

Workers who rendered less than four months of service may be granted the one-time gratuity pay on a pro-rata basis. Those who served three months will get P2,000 while those with two months will receive P1,500. Workers with less than two months of service will receive not less than P1,000.

The order will cover JO and COS workers in national government agencies, state universities and colleges, government-owned and -controlled corporations, and local water districts.

National government agencies and SUCs will source the funds from the Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses allotment. If there is fund shortage, they may request the Department of Budget and Management for additional funds charged against their savings.

The GOCCs and LWDs, on the other hand, will take funds from their corporate operating budgets. (Genalyn Kabiling)

