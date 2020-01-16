Kidnapped Indonesian fisherman rescued

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) safely rescued on Wednesday night an Indonesian fisherman who got kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Sabah, Malaysia in September 2019.

After 115 days in captivity, Muhammad Farhan, 27, was finally saved by elements of the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) in Barangay Bato-Bato, Indanan, Sulu at around 6:45 p.m.

According to Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana, WestMinCom commander, the troops launched a series of “intensive combat and intelligence operations” which led to the rescue of Farhan.

“Troops on the ground received information from the locals of Farhan’s whereabouts [which] led to the successful rescue,” he said.

Farhan reportedly escaped from his abductors and a civilian tipped the military about the fisherman’s location.

The soldiers then went on to the area to verify the tip which resulted in his rescue.

Sobejana said the rescued kidnap victim was brought to Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital for an initial examination.

He was then airlifted to Camp Navarro General Hospital for further medical tests and custodial debriefing.

“We are very pleased with this remarkable accomplishment of our Joint Task Force Sulu,” Sobejana said.

Farhan was one of the three Indonesian fishermen who were kidnapped by the Sayyaf militants while they were fishing off Lahad Datu Island on September 22, 2019.

Farhan’s two other companions, Maharudin Lunani, 48, and Samion Bin Maniue, 27, were saved by the military on December 22, 2019. (Martin Sadongdong)

comments