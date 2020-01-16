Liza Soberano, not a mom

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

LIZA Soberano finally addressed rumors about her supposedly becoming a mother last year, having allegedly given birth to a child while in the US.

The actress made clear she was gone for almost eight months simply because she had to undergo four surgeries to correct her right index finger, which was crushed by accident while filming a fight scene for the 2018 action-fantasy series “Bagani.”

According to Liza she actually anticipated the issue.

“I wasn’t bothered by other people’s speculations. I expected it, ‘Oh, they’re gonna think (I got pregnant) because I’m gone for so long,’” she related in “Tonight With Boy Abunda (TWBA).”

In any case she was more upset with the person who started the rumor – a radio jock.

“They didn’t even bother to ask my manager, who was here the whole time or even ask me first. Parang, they were putting out a blind item that they made it so obvious that they were talking about me. I was actually in surgery when the video came out.”

Liza added, “My fans wanted me to sue him or something… I was, like, I am not ruining someone’s life just because they decided to make a silly rumor about me. I think it’s bad enough already that he got a taste of his own medicine and everyone got mad at him.”

Liza maintained she wouldn’t even attempt to hide it if ever she gets pregnant.

And to those saying she’s lying, she said, “Actually, people who know me know I’m a very bad liar. When I lie, I stutter so much and I end up nabubuking ko ‘yung sarili ko.”

