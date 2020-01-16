P136-M shabu seized at Matnog port

MATNOG, Sorsogon – Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and anti-narcotics police seized Thursday morning at least 20 kilos of suspected “shabu” worth P136 million at the port of Matnog.

Cotton Yuson-Talento, PDEA Bicol spokesperson, said operatives of PDEA Bicol led by Rogelito Daculla launched an operation inside Matnog port that resulted in the arrest of cousins Irish dela Peña and Jose Lani “Dong” Racaza.

Confiscated from the duo were 20 pieces of teabag containing suspected “shabu” weighing around 20 kilos placed inside a colored gray luggage.

Investigation is still ongoing while the recovered contraband and the suspects were secured by authorities.

Police said charges for violation of Section 5 of Republic Act 9165 (Tthe Comprehensive. Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) will be filed against the suspects. (Nino N. Luces)

