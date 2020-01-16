Retired Air Force chief tapped to head PNOC-EC

Pleased with his outstanding military service, President Duterte has appointed former Air Force chief Lt. Gen. Rozzano Briguez as the next head of the Philippine National Oil Co.-Exploration Corp.

Briguez will assume the vacant PNCO top post left by Pedro Aquino who was fired by the President over a questionable deal with a Russian oil company.

The appointment of Briguez was announced by the President during the Air Force change of command ceremony at the PAF headquarters in Pasay City. Major Gen. Allen Paredes assumed his post as the new commanding general of the Air Force.

“He will be heading an office, a critical one. I fired the, for corruption, pinalitan ko. He’s going to head the exploration division of the Philippine National Oil Co.,” the President said about Briguez in his remarks.

“Lahat naman kayo may naghihintay. All that I ask is honesty,” he added.

Duterte has commended Briguez for a “job well done” in his “outstanding tour of duty” in the military.

He said Briguez pursued reforms that professionalized and boosted the morale of the troops, fostered camaraderie with the air forces, and upgraded the fighter planes and airbases, that improved the capacity and effectiveness of the PAF.

“Gen. Briguez, we thank you for your trailblazing leadership that further enabled the PAF to fulfill its vital role in our whole-of-nation approach towards achieving security and inclusive development of our country,” he said.

With the appointment of the new Air Force chief, the President directed the troops to continue the campaign against terrorism and lawlessness. (Genalyn Kabiling)

