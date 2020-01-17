Alex Gonzaga, defensive?

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

ALEX Gonzaga didn’t like it that some netizens are urging her to do something for those affected by the recent eruption of Taal Volcano.

A netizen recently suggested that she, among other vloggers, refrain from doing the usual on their plat­forms and rally others of their ilk to create a “challenge” that would further highlight the need to help people there.

“Milyon-milyon kiniki­ta ninyo. Ngayon kayo magsama-sama. Mag collab kayo la­hat. Gumawa kayo ng challenge. Tu­mulong kayo sa Batangas. Puro kayo trotropa­hin o jojowain challenge! Magandang content to mga boss,” read the message.

Alex was unmoved.

Instead of heed­ing the sugges­tion, she responded by sharing how she appreciates those doing their part to help oth­ers in need.

But she confused many when she added further, “boyfriend ko po konsehal ng Lipa at ako man po maraming kakilala sa Batangas kaya bago nya pa po kami husga­han at idemand na tumulong naisip na ho namin yan.”

She went on to main­tain, “Hindi na po kai­langan ipost ang tu­long.”

