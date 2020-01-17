Alex Gonzaga, defensive?

- Home
BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG
—–
ALEX Gonzaga didn’t like it that some netizens are urging her to do something for those affected by the recent eruption of Taal Volcano.
A netizen recently suggested that she, among other vloggers, refrain from doing the usual on their platforms and rally others of their ilk to create a “challenge” that would further highlight the need to help people there.
“Milyon-milyon kinikita ninyo. Ngayon kayo magsama-sama. Mag collab kayo lahat. Gumawa kayo ng challenge. Tumulong kayo sa Batangas. Puro kayo trotropahin o jojowain challenge! Magandang content to mga boss,” read the message.
Alex was unmoved.
Instead of heeding the suggestion, she responded by sharing how she appreciates those doing their part to help others in need.
But she confused many when she added further, “boyfriend ko po konsehal ng Lipa at ako man po maraming kakilala sa Batangas kaya bago nya pa po kami husgahan at idemand na tumulong naisip na ho namin yan.”
She went on to maintain, “Hindi na po kailangan ipost ang tulong.”