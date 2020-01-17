DILG: Indictment gives Albayalde chance to defend

The Department of the Interior and Local Government said yesterday that the indictment for graft of retired Philippine National Police chief Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde over the anti-drug raid in Pampanga in 2013 gives him the chance to defend himself in court.

“The DILG respects and welcomes the Department of Justice finding of probable cause against the former PNP chief, particularly on violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, by persuading, inducing, or influencing a public official to perform an act constituting to violation of rules and regulation,” Interior and Local Government Secretary Año said.

Año said this is an opportunity for Albayalde to defend himself in a proper forum where he will be accorded due process and his constitutional rights will be observed.

“At the same time, the DoJ finding does not contradict the DILG as probable cause merely engenders a well-founded belief that Albayalde is only probably guilty on the criminal side. Let justice takes its course,” he said.

The PNP said it also respects the Justice department’s decision.

“Former PNP chief Oscar Albayalde was given a fair chance to explain his side. Still, the DoJ panel found probable cause to indict him for graft. However, he remains innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt,” PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said.

Albayalde said his conscience remains clear and he is ready to defend himself in court.

“I welcome this development as the chance to once and for all clear my name in the proper forum. Finally, I will have my day in court. I am confident that the truth will bear me out in the end,” he added. (Chito Chavez and PNA)

