DoJ set to file graft case vs Albayalde

The Department of Justice is set to file before the Ombudsman the graft case against retired Philippine National Police chief Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde.

“The indorsement has already been approved by Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento,” said DoJ spokesman and Undersecretary Markk Perete.

Perete said it will be up to the Ombudsman whether or not to conduct its own preliminary investigation on the case or proceed with the filing of charges before the Sandiganbayan.

“As a practice, the Ombudsman approves indorsements made by the DoJ. But it may decide to conduct its own PI,” the DoJ spokesman said.

Perete announced last Thursday that the DOJ panel of prosecutors chaired by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Alexander Suarez has found probable cause to indict Albayalde for violating Section 3(a) and Section 3(e) of Republic Act 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, in connection with the anti-drug raid in Pampanga almost seven years ago.

“The Panel anchored its finding on Albayalde’s non-implementation of an Order which sought to penalize the police officers involved in the questioned drug operations,” Perete said. (Jeffrey Damicog)

