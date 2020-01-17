Man wanted for Lanao murders killed in shootout

COTABATO CITY – A man wanted for murders in Marawi City, including the ambush of a Lanao del Sur town mayor, and his cohort were killed in a shootout with police operatives at their hideout in Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur, last Wednesday, according to police report.

Police identified the slain suspects as Jalaloding Mocsir and his cohort, Nasrullah Capal. They both died on the spot from gunshot wounds, a news network based here said, citing a report from Col. Madzgani Mukaram, police director of the Lanao del Sur.

“The team dispatched to (cause) arrest was forced to open fire when the suspects resisted and fired at our men. A Kevlar helmet of one of the operatives was even damaged by a bullet,” Mukaram said Friday.

Mocsir was wanted for the murder of Safra Mabantog Pangandaman on January 31, 2017, and Mojera Macalangan on August 30, 2019 in Marawi City.

Four relatives of Mocsir and his wife, Bling, who were at the scene of the firefight, were arrested and detained for coddling a wanted person, according to Mukaram’s report.

Mocsir, allegedly associated with the Dawlah Islamiya terror group, was also implicated in the ambush on Nov. 10, 2019 of Mayor Nasser Pangandaman of Masiu, Lanao del Sur, that left his police escort, Police Staff Sgt. Jabar Pangandaman, dead. (Ali G. Macabalang)

