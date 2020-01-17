Power of three

BY NEIL RAMOS

AICELLE Santos is excited with her finally getting to perform with fellow Kapuso artists Christian Bautista and Mark Bautista via a concert.

Apparently, it is going to be their first together.

“Ironic nga kasi ang tagal na namin sa industry at halos mag­kakasabayan kami pare-parehong nagsimula sa mga singing con­tests pero never pa kami nag-concert together,” she said.

“Ang layo na ng nilakbay namin individually so, I’m really excited for the concert. I think, it will be a great way to show fans where we are now at this point concerning our artistry.”

Titled “1 for 3,” the concert is happening at The Theatre at Solaire on Feb. 1.

“Si Mark ang nakaisip ng title,” Christian intoned. “Siya kasi ta­laga ang creative force dito. Ang dami niyang ideas. Like he actu­ally wrote a song as theme para sa concert titled, ‘Simula.’ Ganun siya ka creative.”

Mark, on his part, acknowl­edged Christian as the “brains” behind the whole thing.

“Siya ang nagpasimula. Idea niya ito and he worked hard to put it together,” he said about Christian.

Fans should expect a mish-mash of great music at the shin­dig, with the trio promis­ing to give more than their usual via the show.

“We want to make it really spe­cial for our followers,” said Chris­tian. “Ang idea is for us to show them where we are, who we are, where we are head­ed, several years after we started our careers.”

“Siyempre ako nakilala ako as a romantic balladeer, si Mark naman, aside from romantic songs, kilala din siya sa mga pop songs, upbeat numbers, theater stint din… si Aicelle, of course, ‘yung mga power ballads at theater work din niya so, maganda ito, I think we have everything cov­ered dito. For sure, mag-e-enjoy ‘yung mga fans.”

Note the trio themselves produced the show, which will be helmed by Mel Villena and Paolo Valenciano as musical director and stage director, respectively.

“Well, we didn’t want to wait pa for a producer to step in,” shared Christian. “We believe naman enough sa aming abilities to put it together so, why wait, diba? We have done enough shows naman na so the experience is there.”

“1 for 3” is presented by Solaire Resort & Casino in cooperation with PLDT Home.

Tickets available at TicketWorld outlets.

