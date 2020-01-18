Boy killed in motorcycle accident

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 17-year-old boy was killed while his 16-year-old companion was injured when their motorcycle figured in an accident in Pasay City yesterday.

The Pasay police identified the fatality as Raizaldy de Paz Macias, 17; and the injured as John Joseph Foser, 16, both residents of Villamor Airbase, Pasay.

Investigation showed that the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Leveriza St., Barangay 22.

Macias was driving a Yamaha Mio motorcycle on Leveriza St. with Foser as backrider northbound against the flow of traffic, police said, and hit a hump.

Police said Macias lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a concrete electric post.

Elements of the Arnaiz Police Community Precinct while on duty on Buendia corner Taft Ave. was informed by a concerned citizen about the accident.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital. However, Macias was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician while Foser is still undergoing treatment. (Dhel Nazario)

comments