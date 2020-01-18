Duterte to check LRT contract next

President Duterte on Friday said that he will look into the contract of the Light Rail Transit with the government next as he expressed anew his frustration over the onerous contract between the government and two water distribution companies in Metro Manila.

In a speech in Davao City, Duterte said he will check the LRT contract next because of the Ayalas and businessman Manny Pangilinan.

“Karami na nilang pera, sobra-sobra na. Getting most of the contract, LRT. Merong – silipin ko. Meron man pala sila sa LRT,” he said.

“Marami ‘yan silang pinasukan sa gobyerno. Pero this one (water issue) is really the biggest rip-off of all. And that contract was never shown to the Filipino people,” he added.

The LRT is jointly operated by the government’s Light Rail Transit Authority and the Light Rail Manila Corp. The LRMC is a consortium of three major infrastructure companies: Pangilinan’s Metro Pacific Investments Corporation; AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp., a subsidiary of Ayala Corp.; and Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings (Philippines) Pte. Ltd.

Duterte vowed last week to correct all prejudicial government contracts with private entities after he found out that the government’s deal with Maynilad and Manila Water was lopsided.

He also remained unfazed despite concerns about foreign investors starting to become uncertain because of his remarks.

“The thought that they will be getting out of the Philippines, fine, be my guest. I will not be intimidated or even fear the possibility of reduced investment in this country. What I’m after for is justice for the Filipino people,” he said.

“For all I care, they can all withdraw but I still have to maintain what’s a matter of dignity for us,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

