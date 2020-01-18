Duterte warns water firms vs filing TROs

President Duterte on Friday warned owners of water concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water against filing Temporary Restraining Orders against the government or he will be forced to arrest them.

Duterte issued the warning amid the government’s attempt to strike a new deal with the two water concessionaires after finding out that their original contract was onerous.

In a speech in Davao City, Duterte said that the companies should not drive him to the edge or they will experience worse things than what happened during the Marcos regime like keeping them behind bars for an indefinite period.

“And do not force my hand into it. Ipit-ipitin niyo ako ng kaso – ah TRO dito, punta kayo sa korte pigilan ako. Mangyari talaga ang hindi ninyo gusto. Sabihin ko sa inyo ayaw ko pero ‘pag pinilit ninyo ako, diretso na ako,” he said.

“One night, hulihin ko silang lahat. At diyan lang kayo. Kailan ko kayo palabasin? Hanggang gusto ko. Si Marcos, 27 years. Gawain ko akin, 30 years,” he added.

The President reiterated his advice to Maynilad and Manila Water to just accept the new contract penned by the government unless they want to lose their businesses.

“You better sign the contract – this is good for the Filipino people. You do not sign it, I take over your operations sa water distribution. I will nationalize the water in my country,” Duterte said. “Para hindi niyo magamit na paglokohin ninyo ang Pilipino. I will take over. I will expropriate then I will charge you in court. I am very sure that in the hands of a competent prosecutor, I could get a conviction of plunder,” he added.

Duterte asked Filipinos not to forget the issue, saying that his successor to the presidency should not let the two water companies off the hook so easily. (Argyll Geducos)

