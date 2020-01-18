Jiro Manio arrested in alleged stabbing incident

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

AUTHORITIES nabbed former child actor Jiro Manio Friday night after allegedly stabbing a man in Marikina City.

According to reports, the 27-year-old father of two, was brought to the Marikina City Po­lice Station at around 7 p.m. for frustrated homicide.

Initial police investigation said Manio stabbed a certain Zeus Doctolero three times following a fist fight.

The 25-year-old victim was sup­posedly on his way to a friend’s house when Manio assaulted him.

Manio eventually pulled out a knife, police said, stabbing Doc­tolero several times hitting him on his upper back and head.

Doctolero is now recuperating at the Amang Rodriguez Memo­rial Medical Center.

Manio grabbed headlines in 2015 after he was seen loafing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

It was later learned that he was battling drug addiction.

Actress Ai-ai delas Alas, who played the role of Manio’s mother in the “Tanging Ina” film series, had him placed in a rehabilitation facility.

Manio was released from rehab in 2016.

According to the police, Man­io was working as helper in an eatery in Barangay San Roque, Marikina, prior to his arrest.

Manio earned several awards as child actor including a FAMAS and a Gawad Urian for his performance in “Magnifico.”

