PAGASA: ‘Amihan’ dominates

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration does not see the formation of a low-pressure area or tropical cyclone that may affect the country in the next two to three days.

This weekend, the surge of the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will be the prevailing weather system across most of the country.

PAGASA weather specialist Meno Mendoza said cloudy skies with isolated light to moderate amihan rains are likely over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Masbate, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon.

He warned of possible flash floods and landslides that may occur in low-lying and mountainous areas.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, except Palawan, may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains due to the amihan.

There is also a potential for reduced visibility during ash fall over municipalities southwest or west of Taal Volcano, PAGASA said.

Localized thunderstorms may prevail over Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Mendoza said severe thunderstorms could trigger possible flash floods or landslides in these areas.

The State weather bureau has not issued a gale warning, thus, fisher folk and seafarers are safe to sail.

However, fisher folk and seafarers were still alerted against possible moderate to rough seas that may affect the coast of Northern Luzon, while light to moderate seas may prevail across the rest of the country. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

comments