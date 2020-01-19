Bishops likely to commit adultery even if allowed to marry – Duterte

Catholic bishops will likely still commit adultery even if they are allowed to marry, President Duterte said in his latest rebuke of Church officials.

In a recent public engagement in Davao City, the President expressed doubts on the priests’ marriage commitment, saying he and the prelates have the same “racket” when it comes to women.

“Kaya minura ko lahat ng obispo pati pari. Pareho lang ang racket natin, g***. Maniwala kayo. Babae,” Duterte said during the thanksgiving gathering with the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

“Dapat talaga ‘yan sila mag-asawa. Ang problema sa pari, dahil ang social contact nila sa tao… Maski sa papayagan mo ‘yan magpakasal, mangabit pa rin ‘yang mga buang na ‘yan,” he said.

The President previously pushed for reforms in the Catholic Church after slamming some bishops for allegedly sexually abusing nuns and children. He even proposed that priests should be allowed to marry, even with the same sex, as “solution” to end reported clerical abuses.

Duterte, meanwhile, candidly talked about his personal life during the Davao forum, saying he would rather be dead if Viagra, a medicine for erectile dysfunction, no longer works on him.

Duterte, 74, has a common-law wife but often admitted he has other girlfriends.

“I’m not joking. ‘Pag wala na talaga ako – 74 na eh. ‘Pag hindi na nadala ng Viagra, magpakamatay na lang ako,” he said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

