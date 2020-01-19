Clash with Benilde acid test for Letran

College of St. Benilde eyes the solo lead against Letran in the NCAA Season 95 Volleyball Tournament at The Arena in San Juan City today.

After opening the season with a 25-17, 14-25, 25-17, 25-20 victory against last year’s runner-up University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, St. Benilde beat Lyceum of the Philippines University, 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 15-7 to join four-peat seeking Arellano University on top of the standings with two victories apiece.

According to Letran mentor Mike Inoferio, their encounter against CSB at 12 noon is an early acid test for the Lady Knights.

“Siyempre, lahat ng teams gusto naman maging Top 4. From there, tignan natin kung anong mangyayari. Ang importante, pina-practice namin kung anong gustong ipagawa sa mga bata,” said Inoferio.

Letran, looking good after a respectable showing in the PVL Collegiate Conference last year, claimed its first win at the expense of Emilio Aguinaldo College, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-13 last Friday.

The Lady Knights unleashed their improved service and blocking against the Lady Generals, and that, Inoferio said, will be put to the test versus the Lady Blazers.

Mapua and EAC seek to barge into the win column in the other women’s match at 2 p.m. (Waylon Galvez)

