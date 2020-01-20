Gamboa assumes post as PNP chief

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

After three months of being the officer-in-charge, Police Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa formally assumed as the 23rd chief of the 205,000-strong Philippine National Police yesterday afternoon.

President Duterte administered the oath-taking and donning of rank of Gamboa in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, coinciding with the distribution of relief packs to families affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Gamboa served as the PNP OIC since last Oct. 14 after Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde relinquished amid the “ninja” cops controversy.

“Three months as OIC has made me more than ready to take on the responsibility bestowed upon myself by the commander-in-chief to lead the PNP,” he said.

Upon his assumption as chief PNP, Gamboa said he will continue to work harder to intensify the flagship programs of the national government in maintaining peace and order in the communities, including the fight against illegal drugs, corruption, and criminality, among others.

Other areas of concern include instilling discipline on the cops thru an intense internal cleansing, police reform, and strengthened public relations with media engagements.

“These policies and plans will remain to be the framework of my leadership, more so now that I am vested with more authority as chief PNP to pursue the flagship program on internal cleansing and organizational discipline with greater vigor and efficacy,” Gamboa said.

