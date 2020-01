Anne Curtis, excited maging ina

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RUEL J. MENDOZA

—-

NAG-SHARE si Anne Curtis ng development ng kanyang pagbubuntis recently via social media.

Malapit na ang due date niya, at ani Anne ramdam na niya at nakikita ang leg, knee and foot ng kanyang baby girl.

Ito ay kapag sumisipa at umiikot sa kanyang tiyan.

Nahihirapan na rin daw minsan huminga si Anne lalo na kapag magalaw daw ang kanyang baby sa tiyan niya.

Post niya sa Instagram, “It’s kind of crazy, weird, and amazing how I now can feel and see her actual leg, knee, or foot protruding out of my tummy and then she squirms a bit and disappears. Can’t wait to meet her.

“P.S. – It’s getting harder to breathe though, I feel like she’s kicking my ribs.”

Sa kabila ng lahat ay patuloy si Anne sa pagsubaybay sa kaganapan sa paligid partikular na ang nangyaring Taal Voclano eruption.

Post niya, “Praying for all of those who have been affected by the Taal Volcano eruption in the Philippines yesterday. Hope everyone living close by were able to evacuate in time.

“Please take all necessary health precautions as instructed by the LGU’s for yours and your family’s safety. Stay indoors if you must.”

“Please don’t forget your fur babies too,” dagdag pa niya.

comments