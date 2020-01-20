Michelle Dee has new role

- Home
By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA
MISS World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee is now goodwill ambassador of the Autistic Society Philippines (ASP).
Her appointment coincided with the celebration of National Autism Consciousness Week from Jan. 20- 26.
This is the first time that ASP has named a goodwill ambassador since the society was established in 1989.
Dee welcomes the challenge.
She said, “I grew up with two autistic siblings so this is a close issue and a close advocacy to my heart. I am here to send one message that autism is not a joke. It’s not something that we laugh about. Despite the fact that they are different, they also have feelings. We should understand them.”
Dee, who finished at the top 12 of the 2019 Miss World pageant in London last December, is partnering with a popular clothing company to help spread awareness on autism.
Meanwhile, ASP president Mona Magno-Veluz said, “She (Michelle) has made a big impact on all of us in Autism Society Philippines, whose voices were amplified because you have taken our advocacy for autism acceptance, accommodation and appreciation to a global audience. We are thankful for the programs she has supported and the doors she has opened since becoming engaged with the ASP.”