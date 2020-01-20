Michelle Dee has new role

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

—-

MISS World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee is now goodwill ambassador of the Autistic Society Philippines (ASP).

Her appointment co­incided with the cel­ebration of National Autism Consciousness Week from Jan. 20- 26.

This is the first time that ASP has named a goodwill ambas­sador since the society was es­tablished in 1989.

Dee wel­comes the challenge.

She said, “I grew up with two autistic siblings so this is a close is­sue and a close ad­vocacy to my heart. I am here to send one message that au­tism is not a joke. It’s not something that we laugh about. De­spite the fact that they are different, they also have feelings. We should un­derstand them.”

Dee, who finished at the top 12 of the 2019 Miss World pageant in London last December, is partnering with a popular cloth­ing company to help spread awareness on autism.

Meanwhile, ASP presi­dent Mona Magno-Veluz said, “She (Michelle) has made a big impact on all of us in Autism Society Philip­pines, whose voices were am­plified because you have taken our advocacy for autism acceptance, accommodation and appreciation to a global audience. We are thankful for the programs she has support­ed and the doors she has opened since becoming engaged with the ASP.”

comments