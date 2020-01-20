Responsibility in social media

WE live in rapidly changing times, thanks to the technological wonders of internet and social media. As fast as we can click and send, we can broadcast messages to friends, relatives and to just about anybody, anywhere in the world. This despite the fact that Philippines re­mains the slowest and most expensive – in terms of connectivity – in this part of the world.

In homes, schools, communities, and just about any place where one has access to a computer, an iPod, or a smart phone, every Juan and Maria of practically all ages are sending and receiving messages via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Viber, private messenger and what have you.

Social media has become a very powerful tool for communication. And here is where Uncle Ben’s advice to Spider-Man should always be top-of-mind: With great power comes great responsibility.

This message has been re-echoed by Pope Francis. While acknowledging that “the internet, text messages, social networks and chats are ‘a gift from God”’ as they can be “fully human forms of communication” the Pontiff cautions that we must “use wisely the means at our disposal”.

The papal caveat arises from the very nature of the technology available. Messages – true or not – have the potential of going viral in minutes, if not in seconds.

“The speed with which information is communicated exceeds our capacity for reflection and judgment, and this does not make for more balanced and proper forms of expression,” Pope Francis said.

Social media has become a two-edged blade. On the one hand, it can be used to inform and raise awareness. But it can also be weaponized for spreading alternative truths for maligning, defrauding and harming. Social media has given rise to armies of trolls who derive enjoyment in disrupting/disturbing discussions, bashing personalities or just simply annoying others.

Wittingly or unwittingly, careless social media participants give out personal information which can expose them to identity theft, financial scams, blackmail, sexual exploitation and security threats.

Because of the foregoing, do we need to give up Facebook and Twitter? Not at all. As long as we do not become mindless. And also for as long as we follow the common-sense advice of practising responsibility in the web: Think before you tweet. Think some more before you re-tweet, share or forward any message.

Helping hand

In the wake of the Taal eruption, the city government of Muntinlupa is set to donate R3-M to Batangas towns affected by Taal Volcano’s eruption even as it has started packing relief goods to be distributed to evacuees. Earlier, Muntinlupa City Mayor Jaime Fresnedi sent a group of health workers and emergency services staff to Talisay, Batangas. Muntinlupa City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Erwin Alfonso said the deployment of relief staff was closely coordinated with Region IV-A officials.

At the same time, the local Social Services Department headed by Analyn Mercado, has started packing relief packs (containing canned goods, water, rice, and other non-food items) at the Muntinlupa Resiliency Building in Tunasan and at the city hall Annex Building.

The city government has traditionally lent assistance to other distressed LGUs in times of emergency as a way of paying back. During a train accident which occurred in Sucat several years back, emergency responders from Makati were among the first to arrive in the scene to pull out survivors from the wreck. They were led by Jun Jun Binay.

Meanwhile, the cleanup of the city’s own major thoroughfares and secondary roads is ongoing. It is spearheaded by the Muntinlupa Environmental Sanitation Center (under Lorna Misa) and barangay officials.

