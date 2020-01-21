Boxing group worried over Wuhan virus outbreak

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NICK GIONGCO

THE corona virus that is slowly spreading in the Chinese city of Wuhan and across Asia is giving the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) sleepless nights.

Wuhan is the site of the Asia-Oceania qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled Feb. 3-14 and up until Tuesday, there was still no word whether the slugfest will be scrapped or moved elsewhere.

“The biggest concern now is if it will proceed or not,” said ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson, who had earlier offered the IOC boxing task force that the Philippines is more than willing to take over as host from Wuhan.

While awaiting word from China organizers and the International Olympic Committee, Picson said the men and women’s teams remain immersed in training.

Picson said time is running out since the boxers are slated to leave for Wuhan on Jan. 31.

As this developed, Picson got a call from IOC representative to the Philippines Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski, who assured the group of her intention to lend a hand whatever way possible.

Standouts from the triumphant SEA Games squad will make up the team, including 2019 world championships silver medalist Eumir Marcial and women’s world champion Nesthy Petecio.

comments