2 cops sacked over jailbreak in Bacolod

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BACOLOD CITY – The commander Police Station 3 here and his deputy police chief were relieved from their posts effective January 17, 2020, following the jailbreak two weeks ago.

Lt. Col. Ariel Pico, public information officer of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), confirmed the relief of Maj. Ruel Culanag, station commander, and his deputy chief, Lt. Vergel Valdepeña.

Pico said the memorandum dated January 17, 2020 was only implemented last Monday. The two policemen were transferred to the BCPO headquarters, he added.

Lt. Col. Levy Pangue, BCPO deputy city director for administration, concurrently heads the police station.

Last January 6, four detainees identified as Sunny Capa, 22; Ely Lorence Sazon, 22; and Jeffrey Elangos, 38; all residents of Barangay Banago; and Michael Peñoso, 25, of Barangay 2, escaped from the custodial facility of the said police station by cutting off the iron bar using a saw blade. All of them surrendered to the authorities after almost two days of hiding.

Due to the incident, jailer Staff Sergeant Eric Olverio and desk officer Corporal Orwayne Jade Nadado were charged with infidelity in the custody of prisoners.

They were able to post P18,000 bail each. They were also disarmed and restricted at the police station.

Meanwhile, another policeman here is facing a criminal complaint after a detainee escaped from the custodial facility of Police Station 9 in Barangay Sum-ag here last Friday.

Staff Sergeant Jose Miguel Rogacion, jailer of the said police station, was charged with infidelity in the custody of prisoner before the City Prosecutor Office last Saturday.

Lt. Jonito Pastrana, station commander, said Rogacion left his post to buy food for lunch when 29-year-old Gabriel Libo-on escaped by destroying the padlock of the facility using a screw, but he surrendered to the police in Manapla town through his family’s help two days later.

Pastrana said the desk officer at that time was busy entertaining clients who were getting their licenses.

Pastrana said Rogacion was supposed to be placed under police custody for his offense but the prosecutor ordered his release, after the filing of the complaint fell on a regular filing.

He said that Rogacion returned to his post at the station pending the investigation and filing of additional charges for his administrative liability. (Glazyl Masculino)

comments